As Masimo (MASI) Share Price Rose, Scholtz & Company Lowered Its Stake by $1.75 Million; Bogle Investment Management LP Upped Holding in Genomic Health Com (GHDX)

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $152.32. About 256,683 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc Com (GHDX) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 20,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 185,425 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 165,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 225,148 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine’s FDA-Approved FoundationOne CDx Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay Now Available in U.S; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Intimation Regarding Holding Of Board Meeting On 30.05.2018; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Personalized Approaches in Cancer Care; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ Test in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Model N Inc Com (NYSE:MODN) by 46,688 shares to 50,666 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yrc Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 137,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,982 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 62,086 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 340,847 shares. Granahan Incorporated Ma invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,840 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). State Street Corp stated it has 1.23 million shares. New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Cornercap Counsel Incorporated reported 14,295 shares stake. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Swiss Retail Bank holds 39,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 4,284 shares. Bogle Management LP De holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 185,425 shares.

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exact Sciences, Genomic Health to combine in $2.8B deal – Milwaukee – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Genomic Health, Inc. – GHDX – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $58.11 million activity.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masimo’s SpHb CE Mark’d – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Masimo (MASI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masimo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Masimo Invests in German Firm – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares to 27,589 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.09% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 8,766 shares. 64,972 were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Pitcairn stated it has 3,218 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,881 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 477,320 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 69,519 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,215 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,241 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 8,231 shares stake. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 5,755 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp owns 386,037 shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 4.18M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Axiom Investors Lc De owns 41,750 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).