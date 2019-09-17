As Masimo (MASI) Share Price Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lifted Stake; Swarthmore Group Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $6.29 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1103% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 120,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 5.06M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 286.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 723,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 976,702 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.35 million, up from 252,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $153.26. About 239,205 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Rech And Mngmt holds 1.57% or 68,006 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 2.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 133,966 are owned by Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Alethea Cap Management Llc owns 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,334 shares. Truepoint Inc has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Motco holds 90,651 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 7,126 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 181,507 are owned by Natl Asset Inc. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore accumulated 35,824 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs stated it has 92,604 shares. Stratos Wealth stated it has 278,587 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,438 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 110,357 shares. & Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,955 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 48,310 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Masimo (MASI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Guidance Solid – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Masimo (MASI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Masimo (MASI) Boosts O3 Platform With Three New Indices – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.