As Masimo (MASI) Share Price Rose, Autus Asset Management Upped Stake by $631,812; Omers Administration Continues to Hold Stake in Aes (AES)

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 218,445 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 46,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 476,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 3.89M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 108,000 shares to 142,600 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 371,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “You’ve got energy-saving mail Nasdaq:IPWLK – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Masimo (MASI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Masimo (MASI) Introduces Pathway, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ecolab’s (ECL) Nalco Water Opens Customer Experience Center – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Masimo (MASI) Hits a 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

