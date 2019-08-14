As Masimo (MASI) Market Value Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lowered Position by $1.38 Million; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position by $2.85 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 61,420 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 71,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $149.16. About 73,413 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 218,436 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, up from 166,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 438,424 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,440 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 48,232 are held by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 178,630 shares. 8,000 are held by Birchview Capital L P. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 69,519 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 70 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 1,824 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation Ny owns 71,302 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Ensemble Cap Management Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 1,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 1,241 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.01% or 79,810 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 55,703 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 707,945 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $47.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 349,249 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.14% or 61,843 shares. Nordea Inv owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 4,901 shares. 5,820 were reported by Zeke Capital Advisors Lc. Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 0.18% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ameritas Invest reported 1,982 shares. 325,910 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks. Strs Ohio reported 1,440 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc holds 0% or 519 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 63,047 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gp has 359,267 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 16,706 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,855 shares.