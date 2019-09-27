As Masimo (MASI) Market Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Boosted Stake by $631,812; Amp Capital Investors LTD Position in Owens Corning New (OC) Cut by $510,944 as Stock Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 207,515 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 9,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 66,540 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 1.67 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – ON MAY 4, 2018, OWENS CORNING ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Masimo Corporation Common Stock (MASI) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masimo (MASI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Masimo (MASI) Receives FDA Approval for SedLine, Shares Up – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

