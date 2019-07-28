As Masimo Corp. (MASI) Shares Rose, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Holding; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Rose, Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Trimmed by $16.58 Million Its Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Masimo Corp. (MASI) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,165 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 17,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Masimo Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $159.87. About 626,717 shares traded or 53.27% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 360,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 978,107 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41M for 18.78 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 12,715 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $50.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 2,710 shares to 40,997 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,201 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.