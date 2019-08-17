As Masimo Corp. (MASI) Share Price Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Increased by $651,222 Its Holding; Carmignac Gestion Lifted Holding in Jd.Com (JD) by $59.34 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 9.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.87 million, up from 7.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 19.52 million shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Masimo Corp. (MASI) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 4,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 45,858 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 41,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 181,837 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2019: AAP, VFF, JD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JD.com +3.7% after Q2 smasher – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com Has the Potential to Unseat Alibaba as â€˜The Amazon of Chinaâ€™ – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Did Alibaba Just Prove the Bears Wrong? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 747,080 shares to 8.13 million shares, valued at $193.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 180,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,965 shares, and cut its stake in Geopark Ltd.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,876 shares to 12,374 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,009 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM).