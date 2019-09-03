As Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Cut by $1.04 Million Its Holding; As Netapp (NTAP) Valuation Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $389,988

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 1.34M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 5,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 24,670 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 30,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 1.21 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $201.92 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $180.79M for 15.02 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.