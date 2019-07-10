As Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $30.89 Million; Martin & Company Lifted Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $1.88 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 22,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 40,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 708,476 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Hamilton Point Investment Limited Liability Com has 32,468 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate has 0.09% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 10,260 shares. Burney invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cetera Limited Liability invested in 8,388 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 375 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 1.06 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.2% stake. Hap Trading Ltd has invested 0.11% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,805 shares. Tudor Et Al has 0.26% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 74,865 shares. 16,388 are owned by Boothbay Fund Ltd Company. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma has invested 1.18% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 10,570 shares to 169,225 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts: Huawei Export Ban To Drag Skyworks In 2019, Beyond – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Deploys Mini Circulators, Boosts 5G Wireless Network – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks (SWKS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “This Is What You Need to Know Before Investing in Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. ALDRICH DAVID J sold $243,162 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.75M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 462,178 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 850 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 58,782 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 151,997 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,676 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Communication holds 5,400 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 61,947 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Advisors Management invested 0.6% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Morgan Stanley holds 418,137 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.08% or 728,044 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 532,000 shares, valued at $88.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.