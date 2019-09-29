As Masco (MAS) Valuation Rose, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Shareholder Fidelity National Financial Has Lowered Its Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 243,900 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, up from 220,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.46 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.80M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.34 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited has 10.02M shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 2,675 shares. Motco accumulated 1,654 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 2,338 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nordea Ab stated it has 30,741 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 201,807 shares. First Amer National Bank invested in 52,205 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 6,411 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Burney stated it has 8,125 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 672 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Etrade Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Central Bank And Tru invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Majedie Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 295,190 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 10 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bridgewater Assocs Lp stated it has 579,027 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 9,713 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 11,858 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 522,379 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 27,783 shares. 167,544 were accumulated by Asset Management One. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.13% or 15,727 shares. Raymond James Finance accumulated 0.01% or 86,350 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 1.36 million shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 11,940 shares to 17,260 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc by 325,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,500 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).