As Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Decreased by $785,265 Its Holding; The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Its Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 20,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 41,093 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 61,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 2.52 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 29,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 71 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 29,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $201.93 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

