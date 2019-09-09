As Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.04 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Toron Capital Markets Lowered Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 1.13 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 6,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 158,393 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.62 million, down from 164,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $219.88. About 1.07 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 25.10 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 14,591 shares to 202,462 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 16,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability reported 3,900 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.86% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Maple Capital Mgmt holds 4,434 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd stated it has 26,475 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.71% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 215,361 shares. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Trust invested in 4,331 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Zwj Counsel Inc invested in 1,382 shares. Callahan Ltd invested in 54,027 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 6,436 shares. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blackrock invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Old National Bancorporation In owns 20,132 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York holds 5,600 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 755,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.50M for 14.76 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset LP reported 975,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fiduciary Trust owns 7,970 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 11,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 12,875 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group has 13,360 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Creative Planning reported 21,957 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 37,627 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 11,676 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 103,171 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.