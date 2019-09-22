As Masco (MAS) Stock Value Rose, Nokota Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.74 Million; Eagle Asset Management Has Increased Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $3.57 Million

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 52,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 545,339 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.20M, down from 597,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 3.17M shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 21,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 294,207 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.75M, up from 273,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Capital Mgmt has 16,171 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.23M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Gradient has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wms Partners Limited Liability Company owns 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,716 shares. Da Davidson And reported 153,314 shares stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability reported 1.37% stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 467 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca owns 5,734 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Ativo Limited stated it has 4,745 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca has 2,132 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 1.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,825 shares. Prudential Financial reported 760,229 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 17,417 shares. Private Cap reported 43,770 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 8,592 shares to 40,817 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc by 7,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,048 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 300,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $106.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 94,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields reported 446,194 shares. Captrust Finance, North Carolina-based fund reported 921 shares. Btc Cap Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 74,898 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 0.19% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 43 shares. Parkside Bancorp And invested in 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 272,682 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fiduciary Tru reported 9,320 shares. Next Fincl Gp Inc reported 42 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt accumulated 142,618 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 496,414 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 82,781 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% stake. 91,430 are held by Arizona State Retirement.