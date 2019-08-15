As Masco (MAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $658,125; As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Azimuth Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 41,110 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 57,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 2.18 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 28,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 364,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 335,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 18.32 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,515 shares to 3,316 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 62,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,177 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.8% or 4.46M shares. Thornburg has 2.13 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has 0.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 422,393 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 1.23% or 162,179 shares. Sterling Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.77% or 57,034 shares. 698,753 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd reported 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palestra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.16M shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Windward Mgmt Company Ca invested in 317,079 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 93,264 shares. Private Mgmt Gru holds 372,707 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,960 shares to 58,683 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 11,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited accumulated 54,056 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,610 shares. Two Sigma Securities owns 10,559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 16,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Reinhart Ptnrs has invested 1.81% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Arrow Finance Corporation holds 0.83% or 91,459 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie accumulated 11,146 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 465,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa reported 151,997 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 625,000 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 43,715 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

