As Masco (MAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Aviva Plc Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.13 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.62 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 282,344 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 80,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,200 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 191,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 1.62 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 40,292 shares to 286,246 shares, valued at $21.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 85,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 818,244 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 156,060 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nokota Management LP has 0.71% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 0.13% or 39,839 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 6,180 shares. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.05% or 72,991 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 101,301 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 39,776 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests holds 0.01% or 5,965 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 12.23 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.81 million for 12.23 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Madison Corp by 200,000 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Cap Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $713,715 activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

