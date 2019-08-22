As Masco (MAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Its Stake; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Position by $2.71 Million

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 93,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 104,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 988,173 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 42,679 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 2.39M shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Iowa Fincl Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 46,353 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 16,259 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital L P. 25,730 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 224 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 460,972 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 71,313 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 330,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Management Company Inc invested in 0.13% or 11,984 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 466 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 14.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 18,731 shares to 23,283 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.