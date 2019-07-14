As Masco (MAS) Stock Rose, 1St Source Bank Lowered Position; Financial Engines Advisors Lowered Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) Holding by $434,750

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 3.02 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 21,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home And Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 837,964 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.05% or 103,171 shares. Sun Life Fin, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 502 shares. Cadence Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% or 19,855 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 94,621 shares. Prudential invested in 279,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,606 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 0.31% or 1.73 million shares. Ajo Lp reported 443,892 shares stake. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited owns 180,575 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.35% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amp Cap Invsts reported 129,782 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 101,301 shares.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 100,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77 million for 11.96 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 528 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Co Ltd Liability Co reported 2,106 shares stake. Northern Corporation owns 1.63 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 3,300 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 19,204 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc has 809 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 8,384 shares. New England Research & has invested 0.3% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 75,065 shares. 29,448 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 250,497 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc invested in 0.19% or 277,487 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,819 shares.

