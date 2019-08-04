As Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $410,475; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Boosted Cme Group (CME) Stake by $594,500 as Market Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11 million, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 3.41 million shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.26% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.81M shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 346,083 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moore Mgmt LP stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Navellier And Inc accumulated 16,880 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0% or 60 shares. Jump Trading Lc invested 1.6% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capital Counsel Limited Liability has invested 10.7% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has 5,585 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr Incorporated reported 0.4% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 6.55M shares. Pdts Lc reported 60,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Everence Cap Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 32,559 shares. Trustco State Bank Corporation N Y reported 13,300 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 72,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 104 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.72% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 255,379 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Dean Invest Associates Llc reported 23,372 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 151,553 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 162 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,063 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 6,128 shares. Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).