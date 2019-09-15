As Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Shareholder Paradigm Asset Management Co Raised Its Position by $1.39 Billion

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 557,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 625,556 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.55 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.11 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 1530.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 9,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48B, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services, Florida-based fund reported 86,350 shares. City Holdings Comm owns 438 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.44% or 7.49M shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp invested in 579,027 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 451,954 shares. Fort Lp reported 28,689 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com reported 80,411 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 9,713 shares. Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 228,446 shares. Moreover, Srb has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Maryland-based Campbell & Adviser Ltd has invested 0.21% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Plc accumulated 2.12 million shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 490,000 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $126.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 519,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Osborne Prns Cap Management Ltd Company reported 2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 30,010 are owned by Alexandria Limited Liability. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 8,535 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 82 shares. The California-based Eqis Management has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beaumont Prtn Ltd Company invested in 8,011 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc, Arkansas-based fund reported 72,751 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co reported 17,486 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 86,155 shares. 17,826 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co. Jolley Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 35,787 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Mcrae Cap Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Consulta holds 6.45% or 525,000 shares. Da Davidson & Company has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).