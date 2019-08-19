As Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Holding by $23.54 Million; Avenir Trimmed Its Position in Aes (AES) by $513,918 as Market Valuation Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 603,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 53,808 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 657,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.92M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 5.17M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 906,430 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $181.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 675,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 84,904 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.72% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 923,634 shares. Davidson Kempner Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 625,000 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 55,893 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Element Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.41% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 547,799 shares. 12,875 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. Dnb Asset As stated it has 58,782 shares. Spirit Of America New York reported 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Iridian Asset Management Ct has 1.25% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2.50 million shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 20,060 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61 million for 13.74 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invsts accumulated 20.40 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl accumulated 915,898 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association holds 406,589 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.23% stake. Amica Mutual Ins Company owns 34,661 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 885,628 shares. Sei Invs holds 353,120 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa reported 678,421 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,268 shares. 1.21M are held by Envestnet Asset. Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 809,770 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 19,078 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares to 68,473 shares, valued at $68.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.