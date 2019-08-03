As Masco (MAS) Stock Price Rose, Advisors Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $517,569; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Lifted Its Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 246,205 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, up from 232,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 3.22M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58 million shares traded or 14.19% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT AS PACKERS INCREASE BIDS FOR CASH CATTLE IN TEXAS AND KANSAS -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CME SEES SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER TAX PAYMENT IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca holds 2.15% or 101,981 shares in its portfolio. 116,948 were reported by First Republic Inv Inc. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 4,888 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.52% or 697,391 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com reported 3,860 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 11,326 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc holds 3,602 shares. Swarthmore Group Inc holds 2.54% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 3,600 shares. Stanley holds 11,813 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.19% or 71,562 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 17,548 shares. Girard Prtn Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,233 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Atria Invests Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,753 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.13% stake.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Northrop Grumman, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Newmont Goldcorp, Starbucks and CME – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 5,400 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 3.41% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3.94 million shares. Telemus Limited Company stated it has 20,899 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 113 are owned by Carroll Finance. Pension accumulated 430,353 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bluestein R H accumulated 20,175 shares. Central Retail Bank And Tru holds 52,528 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 53,017 shares. Tiedemann Lc owns 5,427 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Llc has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Assetmark Inc owns 134 shares. 409,600 are owned by Axa. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company has 31,610 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 56,552 shares to 19,296 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 13,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,741 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).