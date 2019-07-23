As Masco (MAS) Shares Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Cut Stake; Cms Energy (CMS) Share Value Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Upped Stake by $6.51 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 10,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,266 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, down from 852,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 2.41M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 1.91 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 21/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Applauds CMS Decision to Reaffirm the Longstanding Coverage for Its Next-Generation Sequencing Assay; 09/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 04/04/2018 – Westfield Gardens Awarded Five-Star Rating by CMS; 06/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone Urges CMS to Update Drug Spending Data Dashboards; 08/03/2018 – Energy Commerce Dems: Breaking – CMS blocks Idaho’s illegal proposal to allow junk health care plans. Read Ranking Member; 18/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Erste Group Bank AG: Framework programme for Erste Group share transactions by savings banks of the Haftungsverbund (cross guarantee system); 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $2.30-Adj EPS $2.34; 05/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 110 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp invested in 0.07% or 144,833 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 15,500 shares. Renaissance Invest Limited Liability Com has 151,553 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 923,634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 11,567 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.36% stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 6,429 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 341,000 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Raymond James & Associates owns 186,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 599 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 178,558 shares. Hills National Bank reported 30,035 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.32% or 15,447 shares.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 41,381 shares to 354,493 shares, valued at $36.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 90,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,564 shares, and cut its stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Es (NYSE:SBS).