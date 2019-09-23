As Masco (MAS) Shares Rose, Hightower Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $2.09 Million; Barclays Plc Has Boosted Aarons (AAN) Stake by $3.98 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 83.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 53,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 10,559 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413,000, down from 64,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 2.30M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 13043.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 65,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 65,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 1.05 million shares traded or 75.65% up from the average. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 24,492 shares to 138,805 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 34,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Group Incorporated Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Aqr Llc accumulated 4.52 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Icon Advisers accumulated 362,165 shares. Motco invested in 991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 168,555 shares. Regions Financial reported 33,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 22.77 million shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 58,379 shares. Spark Management Ltd Company holds 0.11% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 41,000 shares. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Liability has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1,546 shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma owns 1.23% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 34,872 shares. Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 72,266 shares. 43,044 were accumulated by Synovus Fin. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 64,985 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited reported 72,991 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AAN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Huntington Comml Bank owns 174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 236,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa invested in 39,900 shares. 169,390 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 100,528 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 34,769 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Portolan Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.88% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 586,874 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.7% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 38,600 shares to 540,700 shares, valued at $59.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 205,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sunoco Lp (Put) (NYSE:SUN).

