As Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose, Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Cut Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $9.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.14. About 1.58 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 1.48M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,634 are owned by Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Atwood Palmer owns 464 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 568 are owned by Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp. Birinyi Associates, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,839 shares. Grassi reported 824 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has 201,485 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 4,035 shares. Veritas Management (Uk) Ltd owns 323 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 3.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, White Pine Limited Liability Co has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 873 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Division owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 459 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated stated it has 18,044 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Berkshire Asset Ltd Com Pa reported 1,543 shares stake. Pure Financial stated it has 760 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.60M for 14.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc World Corp owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 49,376 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 20,060 shares. Montag A Associates reported 90,008 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2.23M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 90,607 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 2.44 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co reported 5,400 shares stake. The Texas-based Hilltop Holding has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Brant Point Invest Management Llc owns 116,451 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,269 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated accumulated 20,233 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 542,647 shares.