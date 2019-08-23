As Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.04 Million; Baldwin Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $566,125

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $201.66. About 893,775 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 2.89 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Ltd Partnership holds 1.50 million shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. 46,353 were accumulated by Iowa Bankshares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Keybank Association Oh owns 21,919 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Boltwood holds 0.23% or 8,967 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 12,731 shares. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 691 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 2.25% or 572,393 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc owns 25 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts invested in 8.97 million shares. 9,410 are owned by Everence Capital Management. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 22,300 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.14% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 11,370 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 4,052 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61M for 14.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These 12 industrial stocks in the S&P 500 are down 20% or more, but Wall Street analysts still love them – MarketWatch” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), Boston Beer Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:SAM) – Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.