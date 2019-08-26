As Masco (MAS) Share Price Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake by $21.65 Million; Biglari Capital Lowered Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 796,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569.72 million, down from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $161.92. About 17,379 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 945,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 183,100 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 1,658 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 0% or 5,200 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 58,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 190,287 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.35% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 84,904 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 599 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Lc accumulated 13,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 12,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 56,426 shares. Fort LP holds 0.27% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 34,664 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability reported 685 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Personal Capital Advisors Corp invested in 0.23% or 515,594 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $121.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,036 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 32,136 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital owns 0.03% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 779 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 19,475 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 113,805 are held by Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 3,040 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.02% or 3,061 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Company stated it has 1,399 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Liberty Cap holds 1.36% or 16,673 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 1,573 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc holds 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 13,662 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,084 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Llc. 2,500 were accumulated by Capital Assoc New York.

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.42 million for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.