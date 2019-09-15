As Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose, Fiduciary Management Lowered Its Position; Pzena Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $167.57 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 7.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 24.23 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.53 million, up from 16.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 4.13M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 85,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 12.14 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476.50 million, down from 12.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Srb holds 13,041 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com accumulated 3,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 83,508 are owned by Montag A And Associate. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP reported 250,000 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 53,863 shares. Sky Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% or 71,807 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.21% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 1,198 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 2.42 million shares stake. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 12,762 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 489,757 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0.01% or 572,898 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 265,091 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 160,861 shares to 489,475 shares, valued at $64.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 29,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NOV wins deal to build massive offshore wind turbine installation ship – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 438,211 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $275.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 44,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.67 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).