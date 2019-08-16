As Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose, Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Position; Wal (WMT) Holder Callahan Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $645,729

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 6,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 64,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 70,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 19.25 million shares traded or 218.35% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Will Receive GBP2.98B in Cash; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S BOARD MAY BE INCREASED TO 9, WHICH ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR WOULD BE APPOINTED BY WALMART WITH APPROVAL OF MAJORITY OF FLIPKART DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.51M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos holds 453,775 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.02% or 54,056 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Aqr Limited Liability accumulated 93,905 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 1.00M were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 207 shares. Nokota Management LP owns 597,931 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 6,713 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company has 0.52% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Clean Yield Grp accumulated 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt has invested 0.76% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2,731 shares. Assetmark invested in 134 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/15: (PVTL) (JCP) (WMT) Higher; (BGG) (TPR) (CSCO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,081 shares to 60,252 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (NYSE:DIS).