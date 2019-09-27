As Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose, Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Boosted Position by $1.25 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 7,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 254,384 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.02 million, up from 246,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.76. About 1.43 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 137,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.01M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 1.38 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Water Island Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 45,000 shares. 99,871 are held by American International Gp. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 45,737 were reported by Stifel Fin. 246 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Envestnet Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pinnacle Limited reported 6,055 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 38,314 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts holds 0.32% or 12,731 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 30.96 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 42,625 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group. Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Da Davidson And Company reported 14,571 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Llc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51 million for 14.65 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 15,735 shares to 47,607 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardtronics Inc.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 71,793 shares to 327,053 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tc Energy Corp by 12,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,891 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG).