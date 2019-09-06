As Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Water Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $1.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 1.08 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 11,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 26,521 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 38,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.39. About 267,140 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 92,818 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gru Limited Liability Co owns 980,400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Eagle Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 64,304 shares. Atria Invs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Trust Advsrs LP invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 26,622 were reported by Retail Bank. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.45% or 6.98 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Plc has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 13,300 were reported by Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne reported 37,872 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 399 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 9,119 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 499,081 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 5,728 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 334,838 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Klingenstein Fields And Communication Limited Com invested in 0.93% or 145,785 shares. 2,345 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.07% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6,100 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,120 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 3,169 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 153,370 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,358 shares to 15,833 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $222.36 million for 21.23 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.