As Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Broadview Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Water Island Capital Has Lowered Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $637,952

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 22,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,527 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 82,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 204,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,463 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 346,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61 million shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Chevy Chase Tru invested in 248,242 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 685 shares. 8,300 are held by Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Nj accumulated 10,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited owns 6,980 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.66% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 220,400 shares. Scopus Asset Management LP holds 1.12% or 975,000 shares. Advisers Ltd invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 27,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 8,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nbw Capital Lc has 1.12% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa invested in 0.17% or 6,713 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bbva Compass Bankshares reported 29,645 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares to 717,850 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corvex L P, a New York-based fund reported 511,100 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Grs Advsrs Ltd accumulated 288,631 shares or 4.81% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 58,834 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Com holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 10,000 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.22% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Swiss Bancshares owns 859,300 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 950 shares. 39,048 were reported by Numerixs Technology. Panagora Asset Inc holds 40,165 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 256,085 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 12,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 47,931 shares. Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 43,482 shares to 102,065 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.