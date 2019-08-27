As Masco Com Stk (MAS) Valuation Rose, Holder Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $618,150; Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com Stk (MAS) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 250,060 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, down from 265,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.93M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares to 12,492 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (NASDAQ:HEES) by 34,992 shares to 387,992 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CXO) by 63,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

