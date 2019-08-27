As Masco Com (MAS) Shares Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Cut by $754,650 Its Holding; Timessquare Capital Management Has Lowered Trinet Group (TNET) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 174,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.71M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 4,972 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 19,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 143,217 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 162,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 200,922 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On TriNet Group Inc (TNET) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why TriNet Group Stock Soared 23% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TriNet Group Inc (TNET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trinet Group Inc (TNET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TriNet Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TNET’s profit will be $48.25M for 24.21 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 55,815 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,650 shares to 137,435 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.63 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

