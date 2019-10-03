As Masco Com (MAS) Share Value Rose, Btim Has Raised Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $11.67 Million as Shares Rose

Btim Corp increased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 9,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 378,841 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.87 million, up from 369,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 3.18M shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2479.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 47,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 49,739 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14M, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $215.36. About 3.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,700 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,995 shares to 85,326 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 32,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,949 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).