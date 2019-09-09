As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Valuation Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lifted by $2.05 Million Its Holding; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $760,760

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 30,141 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 35,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.18. About 217,288 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 153.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 107,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 178,146 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 70,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 3.74M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 9,982 shares to 443,745 shares, valued at $51.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 24,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $196.73 million for 16.25 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management owns 37,620 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Olstein Cap LP invested in 0.57% or 25,900 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 46,992 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 2,347 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 134 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 36,576 shares. Ghp Inv has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 3,539 are owned by Tiverton Asset Lc. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 2,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd holds 2,149 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 51 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska LP holds 4.22M shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 22.87M shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 5.03 million shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc invested in 0.04% or 20,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 280,673 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Panagora Asset Management reported 48,525 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.14% or 85,702 shares. Franklin Resource holds 38,616 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 1.03% or 4.55 million shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 70 shares. Essex Ltd Liability Com holds 63,970 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 104,621 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Intll Group Inc Inc holds 10,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 102,659 shares.