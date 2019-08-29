As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted Stake; Delphi Management Has Cut Position in Magna Intl (MGA) by $317,232

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 27,629 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 34,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 293,984 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 150,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 422,767 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 272,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 4.04M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,905 shares to 71,394 shares, valued at $25.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,740 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 832,637 shares. Moreover, Beach Point Cap Mgmt LP has 3.12% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Korea Investment owns 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 133,300 shares. Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0.18% or 18.12 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 48,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Selz Capital Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 218,382 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 545,842 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 335,745 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2.25M were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability. Oak Ridge Investments Lc holds 120,519 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

