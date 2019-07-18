As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Contour Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Polen Capital Management Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Raised by $58.83 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 9.33 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 334,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.65 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994.93 million, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $194.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison & Prtn holds 2,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 24,932 were reported by Veritable L P. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1,738 shares. Lifeplan Grp invested in 0.07% or 731 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 2,725 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Vision Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,998 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mairs And reported 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Crestwood Advsr Limited Company has 28,296 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.5% or 307,055 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 53,637 shares. Mcrae Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.75% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Schwerin Boyle Management holds 247,870 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $973.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.96% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 1.03% or 4.55 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 52,199 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 4,786 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Corp accumulated 0.03% or 170,718 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 1.87 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 102,659 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterling Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.09 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd accumulated 70 shares. Westwood Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 200,245 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 214,270 shares.