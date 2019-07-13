As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Market Value Rose, Contour Asset Management Raised Its Holding; As Synovus Finl Com New (SNV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder M&R Capital Management Has Raised Position

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.47 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares to 827 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc (Call) by 289,600 shares to 246,300 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,394 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc.