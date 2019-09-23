As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.60 Million Its Holding; Corecommodity Management Has Trimmed Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $418,152

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 66.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 5,586 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 2.96M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $268.43. About 149,872 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 43,460 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jennison Assoc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 15,867 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 130,405 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 40,397 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.97M shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel has 4.31% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 373,810 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 7,109 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 157,094 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.05M are owned by Nomura Hldgs Inc.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 62,040 shares to 88,810 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 16,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80 million for 19.51 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $265.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,346 shares to 20,124 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 17,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).