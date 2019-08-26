As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Valuation Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lifted by $402,000 Its Holding; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $4.00 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $250.8. About 188,742 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $146.74. About 441,377 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 9,311 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 129,365 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 87,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Plante Moran Fincl reported 1,779 shares stake. 8,535 were reported by Lederer & Assoc Investment Counsel Ca. Moreover, Earnest Prns Limited Company has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 11,983 shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 10,900 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 12,146 shares. 200 were accumulated by Vigilant Llc. Trust Invest Advsrs has invested 0.54% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 9,201 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc invested in 2,295 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 7,000 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,430 shares to 55,879 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 43,396 shares to 366,903 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Spirit Of America Management New York reported 2,250 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 0% stake. Fulton Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,889 shares. Focused Wealth Inc invested in 50 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 67,376 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 43,873 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Euclidean Technology Ltd Liability has invested 1.91% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 463,099 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cypress Cap Management Lc holds 3,111 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 2,976 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.18% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).