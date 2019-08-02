As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Value Rose, Holder American Century Companies Cut Its Stake by $3.88 Million; Morgan Stanley Has Cut Its Stake in Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) by $648,598

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 75.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 25,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $247.44. About 431,670 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 324,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The institutional investor held 383,240 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 707,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 220,606 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 24/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Landmark Commercialization Term Sheet for its Lead Pharmaceutical Product, PPP001, in Israel; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Shipments Up 15% in 2017, Pasquali Elected TETRA Group Chair; 15/03/2018 – TETRA: FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF BPN14770; 06/03/2018 – GSK – FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$985M; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 27/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners, Inc. | Small molecule allosteric inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase-4D enzyme | N/A | 03/26/2018 | Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Laurion Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 2,295 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 80,814 shares. Korea Inv accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 1,025 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 11,983 shares. Sasco Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,801 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 129,365 shares. California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.38% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 263,244 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 195,253 shares. 66,030 were reported by Weitz Investment Management.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 377,193 shares to 459,617 shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 26,699 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Conv Income Fd (XNCVX) by 337,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).