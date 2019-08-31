As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Stake; As Coeur Mng (CDE) Stock Value Rose, Ruffer Llp Lowered Stake by $400,000

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 66,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.02M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 428,305 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 9.20 million shares traded or 31.85% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 17 Medicare workshop offered in Coeur d’Alene; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q Rev $163.3M; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 49,239 shares to 686,854 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 231,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 938,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,643 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Ks. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 33,108 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 102,035 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 106 shares. Investment Advsrs has 2,275 shares. Icon Advisers Communication holds 20,010 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2.61M shares. Horizon Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,078 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 53,276 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). King Luther Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.97% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 25,132 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider Whelan Thomas S bought $71,000. $43,935 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, May 21.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 578,985 shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $283.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 730,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Com Limited Liability Corporation owns 48,800 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 17.28 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Whittier Trust Co accumulated 108 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 123,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Comm reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 38,623 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 59,087 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 16.97 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 145,335 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 34,828 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 20,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 22,863 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp reported 509,641 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).