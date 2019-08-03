As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Upped Position; Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $4.08 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 685,822 shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 4104.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 177,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 4,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 604,368 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp holds 2.35 million shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.33M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 17,546 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 60,665 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp invested 0.08% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). International holds 0.01% or 1.46M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 64,720 shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.08% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 8,185 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Gam Ag accumulated 99,300 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 659,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 202,975 are held by Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 29,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Company has 550,726 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 6,942 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,803 shares to 1,107 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,341 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.