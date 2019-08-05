As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Old National Bancorp Has Boosted Its Stake; Monarch Partners Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Kirby (KEX)

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 31,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 24,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $245.68. About 498,956 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 52,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 148,462 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 96,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 496,193 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 30,769 shares to 13,164 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,027 shares, and cut its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 600 shares. State Street reported 2.61 million shares. 3.07 million are owned by Select Equity Gp Lp. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,730 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp, Texas-based fund reported 631,245 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd has 20,565 shares. 606 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adams Natural Res Fund holds 0.24% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 7,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 4,105 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 33,108 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 22,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Network Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 81,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 120 were accumulated by Csat Advisory L P.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 112,331 shares to 580,835 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 9,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,060 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).