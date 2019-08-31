As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $936,364

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 428,305 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26M, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,524 shares to 20,730 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 726 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 2,064 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co invested in 0.63% or 2.87 million shares. First Manhattan Com has 0.07% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Guardian Life Of America holds 0% or 178 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 51,081 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 485 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 262,698 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 11,032 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.12% or 3,606 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 18,012 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,583 shares to 24,627 shares, valued at $28.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.