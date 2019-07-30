As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Columbia Banking System (COLB) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $19.61 during the last trading session, reaching $243.6. About 846,745 shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 23,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 654,895 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41M, up from 631,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 98,574 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold COLB shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 64.91 million shares or 1.02% less from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 260 shares. 250 were accumulated by Dubuque Bankshares Company. Northern Trust reported 1.43M shares. Tributary Limited Liability Corporation reported 378,072 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 330,582 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Walthausen & Comm Ltd Com reported 173,960 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). California State Teachers Retirement holds 111,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Piedmont Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.05% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Smith Graham & Co Inv Advsr LP accumulated 243,551 shares. Eagle Boston Management has 12,581 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At COLB – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Columbia Banking System declares $0.28 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “COLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 443,785 shares to 634,774 shares, valued at $33.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,669 shares, and cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,722 activity. 143 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares with value of $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint. Shares for $8,433 were bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 61,966 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 2,730 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.07% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, Norway-based fund reported 10,412 shares. 88,913 are owned by Sei. Everence Capital Management Inc stated it has 1,616 shares. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,275 shares. Fosun Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,063 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 1,315 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 2,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).