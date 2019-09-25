As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shares Rose, Lomas Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Sound Shore Management Maintains Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 5,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 263,278 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.58 million, up from 258,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $268.18. About 330,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 111,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.75 million, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 5.79 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

