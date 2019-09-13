As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shares Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Holding; Ycg Maintains Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 88.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 31,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 4,144 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $954,000, down from 35,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $262.12. About 104,364 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 117,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 624,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64M, up from 507,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 5.67M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Cumberland Prns reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Narwhal Capital Management stated it has 96,591 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 859,482 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 3,946 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 52,726 shares. 102,264 are owned by Culbertson A N And. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 13,611 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,019 shares. 12.64M were accumulated by Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Co. Natixis holds 1.62M shares. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,750 shares. Estabrook Capital Management holds 119,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Gru Inc Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 4,809 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,145 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 16,642 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 9,859 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 271,670 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 4,217 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ftb invested in 0.04% or 2,275 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc reported 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,175 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt has 628,368 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,911 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 14,912 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,631 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLF) 21% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 82,938 shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $45.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 46,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Put).