As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shares Rose, Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Decreased Stake by $864,099; Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Raised Cummins (CMI) Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 858.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 29,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 3,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.29M shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 416,008 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 18,269 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Stillwater Investment Ltd has 12,285 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Regions Corp owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,803 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 43,854 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp reported 1,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 27,057 are owned by Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 52 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 48,400 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 7,774 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prudential Fin invested in 0.24% or 926,843 shares. Colony Group Ltd Llc invested in 1,272 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cincinnati Ins Com reported 606,400 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares to 20,757 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,637 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap invested in 0% or 191 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.27% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Electron Ptnrs Ltd Co has 1.44% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Ltd has 0.54% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Keybank Association Oh reported 0% stake. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 457,498 shares. Bb&T accumulated 17,485 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 6,701 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 8,175 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Smithfield Company owns 129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 2,295 shares in its portfolio. Gratia Cap Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 4,892 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 2,027 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 450,770 shares.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 6,265 shares to 62,760 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).