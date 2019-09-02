As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Decreased Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Lifted Holding by $620,444 as Market Value Declined

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 444,634 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $213.43 million for 18.44 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 35,988 shares to 51,520 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Techs Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

